Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegro MicroSystems updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.040-0.080 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.04-$0.08 EPS.

ALGM traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $22.79. 4,494,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,053. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.68. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $665,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,750,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,412,246.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $665,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,750,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,412,246.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at $690,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

