Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Allegro MicroSystems updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.040-0.080 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.04-$0.08 EPS.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,494,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $43.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $665,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,750,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,412,246.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $665,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,750,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,412,246.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at $690,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

