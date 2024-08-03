ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.24 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

ALLETE Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ALE traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $64.65. 508,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,477. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7005 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ALE. Mizuho boosted their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALLETE

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.