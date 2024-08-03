Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.77%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.130 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.99-3.13 EPS.
Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of LNT opened at $57.11 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Alliant Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Alliant Energy Company Profile
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
