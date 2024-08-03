Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $380.61

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 380.61 ($4.90) and traded as high as GBX 382 ($4.91). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 373.50 ($4.80), with a volume of 1,406,823 shares trading hands.

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 328.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 380.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 355.64.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

