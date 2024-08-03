Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,203,000 after acquiring an additional 77,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after acquiring an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,517.8% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $3.44 on Friday, reaching $272.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,731. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $274.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,829,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,829,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $485,771.97. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,522.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,598 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,944. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

