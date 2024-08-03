Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $272.05 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $274.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.65.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $276,726.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,089,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,829,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,598 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,944. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 489,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $300,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

