Alpha Finance Lab 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $830,470.09 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $54.98 million and $830,470.09 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

