Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (ALBKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on August 8th

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Thursday, August 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Alpha Services and’s previous dividend of $0.00094.
Alpha Services and Price Performance
Alpha Services and stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.
About Alpha Services and
