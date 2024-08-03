Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) Trading Down 1.6%

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.12. 1,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 29,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Alpha Technology Group Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

