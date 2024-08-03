Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. 1,771,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,387. The company has a market cap of $823.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. Altice USA has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.07.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.