Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Altigen Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter.

Altigen Communications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGN opened at $0.67 on Friday. Altigen Communications has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

