Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Altigen Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter.
Altigen Communications Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATGN opened at $0.67 on Friday. Altigen Communications has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.26.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
