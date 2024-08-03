Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group updated its FY24 guidance to $5.07-5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.070-5.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,662,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,285,990. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.97. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

