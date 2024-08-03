Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $225.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.91.

Shares of AMZN opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 352,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,614,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,420,000 after buying an additional 96,237 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

