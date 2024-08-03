Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.91.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $167.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.54. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.