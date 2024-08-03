Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABEV. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Ambev alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambev

Ambev Stock Performance

ABEV opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.