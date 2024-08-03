American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

AMH has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.57.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 2.5 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $10,238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,970,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,513,000 after buying an additional 331,168 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

See Also

