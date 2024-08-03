AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Lowered to $201.00 at Truist Financial

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $204.00 to $201.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.29.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $6.39 on Friday, reaching $152.74. 4,082,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,603. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in AMETEK by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,669,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,266,000 after purchasing an additional 167,602 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $6,275,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $1,254,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $1,676,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

