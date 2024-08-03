AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Trading Down 8.2%

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $158.83 and last traded at $159.21. 415,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,046,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

