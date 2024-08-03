Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 605,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,248 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $19,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,847,000 after buying an additional 219,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,860,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,421,000 after purchasing an additional 244,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,852,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,626,000 after buying an additional 141,725 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

NASDAQ AMKR traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.63. 2,620,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,600. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

