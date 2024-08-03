ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.03

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.03 and traded as low as $3.75. ANA shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 668 shares trading hands.

ANA Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

