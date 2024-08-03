Analyzing TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) & Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

TrueCar has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vimeo has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TrueCar and Vimeo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vimeo 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

TrueCar currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.34%. Vimeo has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.49%. Given TrueCar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Vimeo.

This table compares TrueCar and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -22.15% -17.26% -13.38% Vimeo 6.88% 7.71% 4.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of TrueCar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Vimeo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TrueCar and Vimeo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $158.71 million 1.95 -$49.77 million ($0.40) -8.45 Vimeo $417.21 million 1.49 $22.03 million $0.17 21.65

Vimeo has higher revenue and earnings than TrueCar. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vimeo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vimeo beats TrueCar on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueCar

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Vimeo

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, and digital agencies. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.