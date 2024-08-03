Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
AND has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$48.57.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.50 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6396243 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.84%.
Insider Activity at Andlauer Healthcare Group
In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total transaction of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
