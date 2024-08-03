Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Shares of FINS opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

