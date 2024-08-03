ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.22. 704,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,068. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ANSS. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.