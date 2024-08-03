Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 2.5 %

Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,148,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,408. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AM

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.