Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $12.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,835,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $126.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.46.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

