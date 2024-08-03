Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABUS

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.96.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 766.20% and a negative return on equity of 68.02%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 86,104 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.