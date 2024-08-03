Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 68.02% and a negative net margin of 766.20%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. 649,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,849. The company has a market capitalization of $704.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $3.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

