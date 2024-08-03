ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $16.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.48. 672,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.32. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $153.60.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARCB

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.