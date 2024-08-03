ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $16.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.48. 672,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.32. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $153.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.
ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.
