ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2024

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MTGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Shares of MT stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $29.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

