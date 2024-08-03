Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Arcosa updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Arcosa Stock Performance

NYSE ACA traded down $11.80 on Friday, hitting $79.12. The stock had a trading volume of 599,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,204. Arcosa has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $95.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.43.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

