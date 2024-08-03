Ardelyx’s (ARDX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, July 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.94.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.03 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,234.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,234.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $125,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 494,170 shares of company stock worth $3,752,676. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 1,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

