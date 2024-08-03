Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 213.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,901 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of Arista Networks worth $101,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.91, for a total transaction of $97,867.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $706,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,116 shares of company stock valued at $67,657,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.38.

Shares of ANET traded down $19.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.34. 2,699,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.16 and its 200 day moving average is $297.66. The stock has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

