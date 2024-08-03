Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $375.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $353.38.

Arista Networks stock opened at $319.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.66. Arista Networks has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 31.81%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at $512,208,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,116 shares of company stock worth $67,657,035 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,270,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $586,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

