Ark (ARK) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Ark has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $59.59 million and approximately $16.94 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000816 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001353 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,555,682 coins and its circulating supply is 182,554,820 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.