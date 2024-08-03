ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at 132.96, but opened at 143.41. ARM shares last traded at 141.80, with a volume of 2,154,804 shares trading hands.

The company reported 0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.35 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 118.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ARM by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $10,463,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in ARM by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM Stock Down 6.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is 153.80 and its 200-day moving average is 126.39.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

