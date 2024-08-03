Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.42

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.42 and traded as low as $5.40. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 26,380 shares changing hands.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $176.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 16.76%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Cuts Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.0363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

