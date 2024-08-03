Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.50

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 31.80 ($0.41), with a volume of 1761806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.41).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 42 ($0.54) target price on shares of Arrow Exploration in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.80. The firm has a market cap of £86.04 million, a PE ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

