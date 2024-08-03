Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $484.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $55.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $94,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,880.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

