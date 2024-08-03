Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $30.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,379,526.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,379,526.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,640.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,832,103 shares of company stock valued at $91,679,369 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

