Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Yangarra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Yangarra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

TSE YGR opened at C$1.02 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.34.

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of C$40.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.10 million.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

