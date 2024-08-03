Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AY

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $23.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 2.50%. Analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 386.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,995,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $4,007,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.