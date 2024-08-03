Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Atlassian updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of TEAM traded down $29.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,355,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,661. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $141.21 and a 52-week high of $258.69.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Baird R W lowered Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.25.
In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $894,766.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,927,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $1,503,570.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,830,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $894,766.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,927,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,285 shares of company stock worth $47,692,054. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
