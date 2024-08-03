Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Atlassian updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Atlassian Trading Down 17.1 %

Shares of TEAM traded down $29.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,355,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,661. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $141.21 and a 52-week high of $258.69.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Baird R W lowered Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.25.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $894,766.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,927,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $1,503,570.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,830,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $894,766.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,927,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,285 shares of company stock worth $47,692,054. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.