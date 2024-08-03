Atria Investments Inc Acquires 363 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,092,000 after purchasing an additional 523,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $308,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,145,000 after purchasing an additional 52,451 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $16.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $568.25. 402,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,928. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $555.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $567.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

