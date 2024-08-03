Atria Investments Inc Acquires 761 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI traded down $45.06 on Friday, reaching $671.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,891. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $789.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $668.99 and its 200 day moving average is $667.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

