Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,379 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,955,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,036,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,424,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,517,000 after purchasing an additional 435,104 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,153 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,919,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,257 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.06. 1,345,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,661. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

