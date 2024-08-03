Atria Investments Inc Buys 3,260 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of VWOB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.29. 395,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,616. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.12. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.3374 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

