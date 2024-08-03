Atria Investments Inc Buys 5,079 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,019 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,376,000 after purchasing an additional 857,423 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,516.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 586,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 865,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 526,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 461,692 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,653,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,781. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

