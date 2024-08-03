Atria Investments Inc Decreases Holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 1.28% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 295.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,391,000 after purchasing an additional 45,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QINT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,329. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $221.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.82.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Announces Dividend

About American Century Quality Diversified International ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

